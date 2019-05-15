Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says Trinamool Congress is anti-democracy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says Trinamool Congress is anti-democracy: PM Modi on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of her own shadow as she would suffer defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He said that the Trinamool Congress is against democracy and development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says Trinamool Congress is anti-democracy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and his arch-rival Mamata Banerjee over Tuesday’s violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s poll rally in the state. PM Modi said that Trinamool chief has taken a revenue as she had publicly declared she would do so. Addressing a rally in Bengal, he said that Didi fulfilled her agenda in just 24 hours by attacking Shah’s roadshow.

Castigating Mamata for allegedly being against democracy, PM Modi said that TMC is anti-democracy and anti-development and the people in the state would vote for the saffron party. He went on to say that didi is scared of her own shadow as she would face a defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The TMC-ruled state has taken a centre stage in the politics of the country as massive violence, allegations of rigging and booth capturing and counter allegations were reported.

The violence took a new turn on Tuesday when clashes broke out during BJP president’s roadshow which resulted into the smashing of a statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar who is considered as the iconic figure in the state. Both the BJP and TMC have blamed each other for smashing the statue of a 19th-century reformer and have released video clips of the incident.

The BJP boss said that TMC workers attacked his roadshow and broke the bust of Vidyasagar to shift the blame on BJP as the party wanted to get more support in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to Shah’s allegations, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that he was a liar and BJP was responsible for the vandalism of the statue.

In this election, the BJP is more focused on the state and is eyeing to get more seats which would help the party to form government at the Centre. Meanwhile, the saffron party appealed the Election Commission to bar Mamata from campaigning for the seventh phase of elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App