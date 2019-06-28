PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat increases Google search of Mother Teresa, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Swami Vivekananda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat has remained a powerful medium to remember people from history. It also increased Google search of well-known Indian personalities. said a study Insight from Mann Ki Baat.

PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat increases Google search of Mother Teresa, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Swami Vivekananda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat has not only helped to bring awareness in the country but increased search interests on Google vis-à-vis popular personalities of India. A study named Insight from Mann Ki Baat has found that surfing on the giant search engine was low for Mother Teresa, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Swami Vivekanand but due to mention in Man Ki Baat show, the interest over weeks from December 2013 to November 2018 grew drastically.

The study found that the search interests raised after PM Modi used the name of famous Indian personalities in his monthly broadcast. Like on memorial days, interests related to Nobel Peace Prize winner increased on an average of 1.8 times and maximum 2.5 times. However, after PM Modi mentioned Teresa’s name, the searches grew up to 7 times and remained on an average 4 times higher in the following few weeks.

On the annual Teacher’s day, the search interests for former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and social reformer Swami Vivekanand increased on an average 1.8 times and maximum 2500 times. But after PM Modi mentioned their name in the show, the interest grew up to 5000 times and remained on an average 4 times higher in the following few weeks, the study carried stated which was carried out by professors Pulak Ghosh, V Kamakoti and Bhuvanesh Pareek from IIM Bangalore, IIT Madras and IIM Indore respectively.

It called Mann ki Baat a powerful medium to remember people from history, bring awareness among citizens about government schemes such as Mudra Lone, sensitize society about their health, burning crops, Swachh Bharat mission, blood

donation etc. It also stated that PM Modi’s radio broadcast could make society ready for recurring catastrophes like dengue. The study said that people of the country are paying attention to the programme by which one can change discourse in society.

When it comes to the text analysis of Mann Ki Baat, it was found that around 1100 different words have been used in one episode and the number has been increasing since the beginning. The study stated that more variety has been added to the show and the complexity of speech has gone up slightly.

The findings said that the broadcast started with a lesser and fewer variety of words and shorter sentences and over the period, speaker and audience have adapted to longer sentences, different kinds of words, even use of multiple languages, variety of topics within one episode and the programme is still maintaining its simplicity.

Meanwhile, the show is set to resume from Sunday on the All India Radio. It was discontinued during the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The last episode was broadcast on February 24, 2019.

