At the time when nation is undergoing economic crisis due to the nationwide lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are continuously making efforts to stable Indian economy. Today, PM Modi met Home Minister, Finance Minister and other financial experts to discuss the second stimulus economic package to provide some relief and boost deteriorating economy. Finance Minister also had a meeting with Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) ministers to discuss economic measure.

Reports said the Finance Ministry will also present a detailed report about the state of economy and measures that have planned to undertake to stimulate Indian economy.

PTI reported that the government is likely to announce some relief measures shortly.

This time that government may announce some relief for small scale businessmen. Last month, the government had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package comprising free ration, cooking gas and cash in bank accounts of pension holders and poor.

Nationwide lockdown which was imposed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement jaan hai toh jahan hai, all businesses came to halt and Indian economy was hit badly.

So far, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 36,000 people in India, claiming 1,218 lives.

