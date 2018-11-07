Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath: After celebrating Diwali with Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces at Harsil in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and other senior officials received the prime minister at the Jolly Grant airport. PM Modi boarded a chopper to Kedarnath. According to reports, the PM will review the reconstruction work of the historic temple that was devastated in the 2013 flash floods. Apart from that, he will also watch a video presentation prepared by the state government officials on the reconstruction work of the guest house near the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kedarnath to offer prayers at the holy shrine on the occasion of Diwali on Wednesday. This is his third visit to the shrine in the last six months. After celebrating Diwali with Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces at Harsil in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and other senior officials received the prime minister at the Jolly Grant airport. PM Modi boarded a chopper to Kedarnath. According to reports, the PM will review Kedarpuri reconstruction projects and watch a video presentation prepared by the state government officials on the reconstruction work of the guest house near the temple. The Prime Minister took a personal interest in the reconstruction after the historic temple that was devastated in the 2013 flash floods.

PM Narendra Modi also interacted with the locals at Kedarnath after offering prayers at the shrine. The prime minister on Wednesday took to Twitter to greet the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wrote: Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. May the power of good and brightness always prevail! Addressing Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces at Harsil in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their devotion to duty in the remote icy heights is enabling the strength of the nation, and securing the future and the dreams of 125 crore Indians. He was addressing the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers. On Tuesday, Army chief Bipin Rawat visited Harshil and reviewed the preparedness of the troopers.

On November 5, PM Narendra Modi commended the courage and commitment of India’s brave soldiers and the talent and perseverance of its scientists, whose untiring efforts transformed the scientific achievement of nuclear tests into the establishment of an immensely complex and credible nuclear triad. Stressing the significance of successful deployment of INS Arihant for the completion of India’s nuclear triad, PM congratulated the crew and all involved in the achievement which puts India among a handful of countries having the capability to design, construct and operate submersible ballistic nuclear submarines (SSBN).

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple in Kedarnath. pic.twitter.com/Mdi9fRRWwX — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2018

