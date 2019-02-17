Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar and Jharkhand: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects in Bihar and Jharkhand on Sunday through video conferencing. PM Modi also paid the tribute to martyrs of the Pulwama attack saying he feel the same fire in his heart like every other Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar and Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects in Bihar and Jharkhand. Prime Minister started his speech with a tribute to 40 CRPF soldiers who martyred in the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi said that he felt the same anger which every other Indian is going through. “I feel the same fire in my heart as inside you,” the Prime Minister. “I pay my tributes to martyr Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Bhagalpur’s martyr Ratan Kumar Thakur who sacrificed their lives for the country. I express my sympathies with their families.”

Prime Minister today laid the foundation of the Patna Metro through video conferencing and then opened the city’s gas distribution at Patna and the Patna River Front Development’s first phase. PM Modi gave the nod to the expansion work of Barauni’s oil refinery which would be increased to 9 million tonnes, after which, the estimated projects would cost around Rs 33,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/sC1a8oS7b2 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

PM in his speech said, “Mai is dharti ke saput Shahid Vijay Soren ko ek baar fir shraddhanjali arpit karta hai. Main Gumla mein maujud unke parivaron ko hriday se naman karta hu. Unke bacche badi bahaduri se is samay ka saamna kar rahe hain.”

PM Modi lay the foundation stone for a new medical colleges that will be build in Chappra and Purnia districts of Bihar. PM also announced that Gaya and Bhagalpur medical colleges will be upgraded. He added that the government is working on giving Bihar its another AIIMS hospital.

