After hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi winked eye in the Parliament on Friday. After the incident, Twitterati shared hilarious comments and post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is renowned for his unusual diplomacy which involves the very personal hug but on Friday he was at the receiving end of it from Congress President Rahul Gandhi who ended his speech in support of the no-confidence motion by embracing the Prime Minister.

Modi himself was possibly taken aback by this sincere act by the Congress leader leaving him speechless while Rahul Gandhi walked away confidently and winked towards the Congress benches which were up and shouting. The treasury benches like the PM were shocked into silence.

