Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to please a crowd. The way he controls his pitch, takes dramatic pauses and wait for the right time to crack a mystery, makes Modi a man with a high degree of oratorical skills. In yet another instance, PM Modi came out to be one of the best speakers in our country after he made a remark, which immediately evoked laughter in the audience and made them to raise slogans in his praise. In an event – ‘Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath’ – PM Modi proved that he is unbeatable when it comes to displaying his communication skills.

On being asked about the secret of his stamina, prime minister first took a pause to make the remarks that made the audience applaud and even he couldn’t help chuckling as well. “Pichle 20 saal se main daily 1kg-2kg gaaliyan (abuses) khaata hu,” he replied. The way he uttered those words were enough to evoke a laughter in the audience and some even started chanting “Modi, Modi” slogans. Modi was taking questions on different issues at the Central Hall Westminister, while Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi moderated the event. ALSO READ: Loya judgement: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in plea for independent probe today

#WATCH: On being asked about the secret of his stamina, PM Modi says,'Pichle 20 saal se main daily 1kg-2kg gaali (abuses) khaata hu.' #BharatKiBaatSabkeSaath #London pic.twitter.com/eKbEGoSC1c — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

In the wake of the recent rape cases that took place in India, Modi said that rape of a minor was a crime against society but playing a blame game is a bigger mistake. He further added that no communal politics should be played over the incidents. “A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate this exploitation of our daughters? When a child is raped, do we compare metrics versus earlier governments? We cannot say there were this many rapes in our government and that many of yours. That’s the worse way to deal such issue? That is shameful,” Modi said.

