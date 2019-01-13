Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative coin to mark the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh. Former PM Manmohan Singh was also present at the event, where PM Modi lashed out at erstwhile Congress government and said that Kartarpur corridor is atonement for the mistake of 1947.

On the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a commemorative coin to mark the day. PM Modi lashed out at erstwhile Congress government for its inability to bring Kartarpur Sahib under India during the 1947 partition. With former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the audience, PM also attacked Congress for the 1984 riots, which took place after the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi.

Referring to Kartarpur corridor PM Narendra Modi said, “A mistake took place in August 1947. It (the corridor) is an atonement of the mistake. An important place of our guru was only a few kilometres away. But it could not be made the part (of India during partition) … the corridor is an effort to reduce the damage.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her speech said that talks between India and Pakistan are not connected with only the Kartarpur corridor. The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start.

