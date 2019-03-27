Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Mission Shakti makes India a space superpower, A-SAT missile will strengthen space programme: While addressing the nation, PM Modi asserted that India has become the fourth country to enter the elite space club after America, Russia and China. He noted that as a part of the pre-planned test, the scientists of the country had destroyed a satellite in low earth orbit.

India is a space superpower now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. While addressing the nation, PM Modi asserted that India has become the fourth country to enter the elite space club after America, Russia and China. He noted that as a part of the pre-planned test, the scientists of the country had destroyed a satellite in low earth orbit. Dubbed as Mission Shakti, PM Modi said that the operation was difficult to achieve, however, an anti-satellite weapon A-SAT successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit.

While congratulating the DRDO scientists associated with Mission Shakti, PM Modi said that country is proud of its scientists, who had completed the mission within three minutes of launch.

He further said that the Mission Shakti is an important step towards securing India’s safety, economic growth and technological advancement. He assured that the mission is aimed at strengthening India’s overall security.

PM Narendra Modi: India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit. pic.twitter.com/VSJANo4Jt7 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

While sharing the details on Mission Shakti, PM said that the project required high technical efficiency and the scientists associated with the project made every possible move to achieve the feat.

Outlining the strengths of A-SAT missile, Modi said that the missile will strengthen the country’s space program. He further assured the international community that the achievement would not use against anyone but was purely India’s defence initiative for its security.

He further claimed that the test would not breach any international law or treaties as the country is only hostile against arms raised in space. PM Modi also claimed that India wants to create an atmosphere of peace not war and the program will ensure India’s growth and security in the coming future.

PM Modi also said that India now has sufficient satellites that have been benefitting different sectors including agriculture, entertainment, weather forecast, disaster management, communication, and navigation.

PM Modi also applauded the project on his Twitter handle where he called it a highly complex project. He said that the project was conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision.

#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat also congratulated the scientists and PM Modi on the success of Mission Shakti.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More