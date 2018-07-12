After addressing farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with members of Self Help Groups via NaMo App. Laying emphasis on the importance of women empowerment especially in rural areas, Modi said financial independence makes a woman assertive and empowered and women in the country have huge potential in them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 1 crore women associated with many Self Help Groups via Narendra Modi Mobile App on Thursday, July 12. Stressing on the significance of women empowerment especially in rural areas, during the interaction Modi said that for women empowerment financial independence is necessary. Women are enterprising, they don’t need to be taught, only. The groups who were part of the interaction included Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

Modi also appreciated the role of women self-help organisations in developing the rural areas. Since 2014 the central government has created 20 lakh self-help groups and more than 2.25 crore families have been brought into their fold, Modi said.

Modi further pointed out that agriculture and animal husbandry sector is dysfunctional with the participation of women. during the interaction, women also shard their inspirational moving stories and these self-help groups have provided them aid to improve their lives.

This comes after Modi interacted with farmers through video conference to flag his government schemes and majorly held discussions on doubling farmers’ income by 2022. The interaction with farmers was the 6th interaction. His previous interactions stressed on free cooking gas (LPG) scheme, health schemes, Digital India among others.

