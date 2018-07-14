Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Hima Das for her historic win in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Sprinter Hima Das won the gold medal in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland on Thursday.

Hima Das who recently marked her name in golden letters in the history after she won her first gold for India in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Among all those who have been praising and congratulating Das for her historic win, one of them is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and shared an emotional message while congratulating the woman. Posting a video from the moment Hima Das started running to the moment she was standing on the podium with Indian flag waving high, PM Modi was feeling extremely moved while sharing the post.

“I was extremely moved. Which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this!”, read PM Modi’s tweet that showed that Modi was extremely touched while witnessing the entire moment of pride for the country.

Unforgettable moments from @HimaDas8’s victory.

Seeing her passionately search for the Tricolour immediately after winning and getting emotional while singing the National Anthem touched me deeply. I was extremely moved.

Which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this! pic.twitter.com/8mG9xmEuuM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2018

Well, it was not the first time that PM Modi congratulated sprinter Hima Das on emerging on the top of the 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Finland on Thursday. He not only wished her but also asserted that her passion and accomplishment is certainly an inspiration for the athletes across the country in the coming years.

India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

On Thursday, July 12, the 18-year-old Das took only 51.46s to complete the 400m track. At the end of the sprint, while every other sprinter was panting, Hima did not take a second to rest. She was running with the victory on her shoulders and holding Indian flag on top her and waved it around the stadium. Her spirit was unmatchable and the victory was certainly not new for her.

She made the entire country emotional when she lip-synched with the National Anthem that was being played during the medal distribution ceremony. There is no doubt about the fact that the woman made us all proud of her with the remarkable win.

