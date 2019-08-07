Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on Thursday after to explain why his government abolished Article 370, criminalised Triple Talaq.

After passing the historic bill to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir, scrapping of Article 370 and 35A, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address nation on Thursday, said reports. Reports say PM Modi is likely to explain the government’s decisions for taking such major decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and why Home Minister Amit Shah wanted to make it Jammu, Kashmir and ladakh two union territories.

Earlier it was expected that Prime Minister will talk about Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation on his radio program Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, but now media reports have surfaced claiming PM Modi will adress the nation on Thursday.

On March 27, Prime Minister had addressed the nation last, during Lok Sabha elections 2019, to announce ISRO’s great achievement to demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

A day, Parliament gave a green signal to on resolution ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370. The bill was passed with support of 370 MPs, while only 70 members of the house voted against.

Prime Minister had also lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for tremendous work. PM in a tweet had said, Home Minister’s speech described the pain of prople of Jammu and Kashmir and now the Valley will move towards progress, development and peace.

He also had thanked Member of the Parliament for coming together and supporting the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill. Earlier, the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha and after signature of the President Ramnath Kovind it became a law. Recently Modi government has also passed many important bills including criminalisation of Triple Talaq, RTI amendment act.

