Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation award for his ambitious projects- the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The foundation will confer the award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States.

MoS PMO, Jitendra Singh tweeted, another award and proud moment for every Indian as the Prime Minister will receive a prestigious award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He also added The Prime Minister will receive the award for his diligent and innovative initiative of Swach Bharat Abhiyaan.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or the Clean India Mission was one of the few ambitious projects launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The initiative had been taken on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2014.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an initiative which has been taken to build 9 crore toilets within 5-year and to make India Open Defecation Free by 2019.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been created by Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

Earlier this year, Bill Gates praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega health scheme, Ayushman Bharat that has been launched by the Central government to provide free healthcare to over 10 crore people. In May 2018, Bill Gates also supported PM Modi on the Aadhar scheme saying the Aadhar technology does not hold any privacy issue.

