Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pay Tribute at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial During Historic Visit to Poland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant stop during his two-day visit to Poland, where he will pay homage at the ‘Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial’ on Wednesday, August 21. This visit is part of a broader itinerary that includes tributes at two other memorials, marking a historic moment as Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to honor all three sites.

The Indian Ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mohamed Mallick, confirmed the significance of this visit to ANI, stating, “He will be the first Prime Minister to pay respects at all three memorials.” She also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in Poland during his visit, which is anticipated to be a “rousing meeting.”

This landmark visit is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years and comes at the invitation of his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi to visit Poland | Indian ambassador to Poland, Nagma Mohamed Mallick says, “After arrival here tomorrow PM Modi will first visit pay his homage to the three memorials and he will be the first prime minister to pay his respects at all these three… pic.twitter.com/tR9jnPUvGw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2024

The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial: A Tribute to Compassion

The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial honors Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, the former Maharaja of Nawanagar (modern-day Jamnagar) in Gujarat. Revered as the ‘Good Maharaja,’ he is remembered for his extraordinary humanitarian efforts during World War II. During the war, he provided refuge to hundreds of Polish children fleeing the atrocities of the USSR. The memorial, located in Poland, stands as a testament to his legacy of compassion and generosity.

Also read: PM Modi To Embark On An Official Visit To Poland On August 21-22

A Life of Service: Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji

Born in Saroda in 1895, Jam Shri Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja pursued his education at Rajkumar College, Malvern College, and University College London. His early career was marked by military service; in 1919, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the British Army, eventually serving with the 125th Napier’s Rifles (later the Rajputana Rifles). Over his two-decade military career, he rose through the ranks, ultimately achieving the honorary rank of lieutenant-general in the Indian Army.

Upon the death of his uncle, the legendary cricketer KS Ranjitsinhji, Digvijaysinhji succeeded him as Maharaja of Nawanagar in 1933. He ruled until 1948 and was also the longest-serving President of the Governing Council of the Rajkumar College, Rajkot, holding the position from 1939 until his death in 1966. His contributions to society were recognized when he was knighted in 1935.

The Maharaja’s Lifesaving Role During World War II

Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji’s most enduring legacy lies in his efforts during World War II when he provided sanctuary to over 1,000 Polish children who had been evacuated from the Soviet Union in 1941. These children, many of whom were orphans and refugees, found a safe haven under the care of the ‘Good Maharaja,’ who ensured they received food, shelter, education, and opportunities for cultural enrichment.

In 1942, he established a dedicated Polish children’s camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi, which included facilities such as a kindergarten, schools, a hospital, and a library. The Maharaja personally oversaw the camp’s operations, ensuring the children were provided with not only basic needs but also opportunities for artistic and cultural development. His kindness was instrumental in helping around 5,000 Polish children survive the war years in India.

Welcoming the children to Nawanagar, Jam Saheb famously told them, “Do not consider yourself orphans. You are now Nawnagaris, and I am Bapu, father of all the people of Nawanagar, so also yours.”

This legacy of kindness has been recognized by the Polish government, with the Polish Parliament establishing the ‘Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial’ in March 2016. Additionally, a school in Warsaw bears his name, honoring his contributions.

The Polish children’s camp in Jamnagar-Balachadi continued to operate until 1945, after which the children were relocated to Valivade, near Kolhapur. Today, the site of the former camp is part of the 300-acre campus of the Sainik School in Balachadi.

Prime Minister Modi’s Schedule in Poland

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Poland on August 21-22 will include the following key events:

9:30 AM (IST): Departure from India for Warsaw

Departure from India for Warsaw 5:30 PM: Arrival at Warsaw Military Airport

Arrival at Warsaw Military Airport 7:55 PM – 8:20 PM: Wreath-laying ceremony at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial

Wreath-laying ceremony at Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial 8:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino and Kolhapur Memorial

Wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino and Kolhapur Memorial 11:20 PM – 11:55 PM: Community event at Hotel Sheraton

Following his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to depart for Ukraine on August 22, arriving in Kyiv on August 23. His brief visit to Ukraine will include discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after which he will return to Poland.

Also read: PM Modi Leaves For Poland; First In 45 Years