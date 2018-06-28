Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the eastern UP town, Maghar known as the 'gateway to hell' on Thursday. To mark the 500th anniversary of Sant Kabir Das, PM Modi will lay a foundation stone of a research institute in Maghar. He will also take a round of the mausoleum of Kabir Das.

Just a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maghar town, it seems that the heavy rains have forced some changes in his schedule. Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to land at Gorakhpur airport, but following the severe waterlogging at the airport, he will now directly fly to Maghar from Lucknow. An official statement said that PM Modi will first address a rally on Thursday in the eastern UP town known as ‘gateway to hell’ and lay the foundation stone of a research institute in the town to commemorate the 500th death anniversary of Kabir Das. The statement further added that the PM will also offer a ‘chadar’ at Kabir’s ‘mazaar’ in Maghar.

Following the heavy rainfalls, the authorities are pumping out the water from the venue. CM Yogi Adityanath personally inspected the venue and supervised the preparations ahead of the PM’s visit. Earlier, it was expected that PM will land at the Gorakhpur airport where CM Yogi will attend him and both of them will take a chopper from there to Maghar. However, the severe rains have changed the plans.

During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had recalled Sant Kabir Das and his contribution to eliminating superstitions from the society. PM said that despite the beliefs that whoever dies in Maghar goes to hell, Kabir Das chose to take his last breath there.

The Sant Kabir Academy is being set up to underscore the saint’s teachings and philosophy, the statement said. PM Modi’s visit to Maghar can also be seen as the BJP’s campaign launch ahead of 2019 general elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP’s zonal vice president Satyendra Sinha said that over 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally and party workers have started coming to Maghar from seven parts of the state.

