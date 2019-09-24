Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to hold talks on trade, defence, and energy security in New York today. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump to hold talks on trade, defence, energy security in New York today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are most likely to hold a bilateral meeting in New York today, September 24, 2019. PM Modi is expected to meet President Trump at around 9: 45 IST (12:15 local time) in the backdrop of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). If PM Modi and US President Trump meet today then it would be their third interaction in the past few months. Earlier on Monday, Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during which he once again offered to mediate on Kashmir issue.

Reports said that PM Modi and Trump could discuss a series of regional, bilateral and global issues, including defence, trade and mutual cooperation. The Afghanistan peace process and energy deals can also be discussed in the meeting. Apart from that, PM Modi is most likely to pronounce India’s position on the ongoing Kashmir issue after Trump called for the mediation process again.

The effect of the US-China trade war was also felt on India’s economy and the two leaders may discuss the issue at a time when the government is taking measures to boost the economy. Both Trump and Modi may lower some tariffs on the US to produce and restore preferential treatment for some Indian exports to America.

The US, which is the biggest producer of crude oil in the world, has emerged as one of the major suppliers of crude oil to India including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar. In February 2019, Indian Oil had struck a $1.5 billion deal to buy oil from the US.

It has been reported that India had signed a defence deal worth $ 6 billion for the US over the next few years. Speculations are at a rife that the US could offer India the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet for both India air force and navy. In recent years, the US has emerged as a major supplier of military hardware to India, including Israel, Russia and France. India and America have agreed to use each other’s military bases too.

The US has supplied India C-130J Super Hercules heavy-lift military aircraft, P8i maritime reconnaissance aircraft, Apache ground attack helicopter, Chinook heavy-lift military helicopter, and M777 Howitzer artillery guns. Apart from that, US space agency NASA and India’s ISRO have joined hands to boost ties in space research. As a part of the effort, NASA’s LROC tried to spot Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Namibia Hage Geingob, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering, President of Colombia Ivan Marquez, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in New York.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App