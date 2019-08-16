Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal turned 51 today. Many big leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Hemant Soren wished Delhi CM a very happy birthday on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 51 on Friday, August 16, 2019. He is the convener of ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital and a former IRS officer. On his birthday, many heavyweight leaders and dignitaries wished him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Delhi CM a very happy birthday on Micro-blogging site Twitter. Prime Minister wished Chief Minister good health and long life.

Delighted with Prime Minister’s greetings, Arvind Kejriwal responded saying a big thank you. CM on Twitter said thank you so much PM sir for your wishes and greetings.

It’s been 4 years since Arvind Kejriwal has been holding the reins of the national capital. Since last 4 years, there have been many tussles between BJP and AAP over several different issues. Many times we have witnessed cold-wars and exchange of heated words between leaders of both the parties.

Thank u so much PM sir for ur good wishes https://t.co/JbuberQQRD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2019

Former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha founder Babulal Marandi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, actor Riteish Deshmukh, filmmakers Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Shirish Kundar, Anubhav Sinha, BJP stalwart Vijendra Gupta, and many other AAP followers extended their greetings to Delhi Chief Minister on this special day.

He is a mechanical engineering graduate from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. In 2006, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for his social and anti-corruption work. He used the Right to Information (RTI) Act to it’s best and had allegedly exposed many scams happened during the commonwealth games under the erstwhile Congress’ Shiela Dikshit government.

During the 2014 Delhi Assembly elections, his newly formed front Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats, which is a record in the history of the national capital.

