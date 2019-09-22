How to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's event live: The mega event Howdy Modi is going to take place today at the NRG stadium situated in Houston. The event will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event live: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is going to address a huge gathering of the Indian-Americans at the mega event Howdy Modi which is going to be held at the United States of America’s Houston, Texas on September 22, Sunday, 2019. Around, 50,000 Indian Americans from all over the United States have registered for mega-event, Howdy Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Future which will be organised at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The event will last for 3 hours as it will start from 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM IST. In addition to a speech by Trump and Modi, a unique cultural program with a tagline Shared Dreams, Bright Futures will also be the centre of attraction at the Howdy Modi event.

Woven: The Indian-American Story which is a 90-minute cultural prgramme will have dance, music and multimedia shows with approximately 400 artists from Houston and Texas.

All those who are going to watch the mega event Howdy Modi live at the NRG Stadium situated in Houston are supposed to enter the venue by 5:00 PM. The cultural program will most probably start at 8:30 PM IST and Modi and trump will arrive at the venue at 9:30 PM.

As 10 Pm IST, Us President Donald Trump will address the Indian Americans which will be followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the stage in order to address the Indian Americans. The address will have a simultaneous English translation available through a smartphone, organisers said.

The event will be broadcasted live online and on TV channels reaching over 1 billion people across India and the United States of America. As per the reports from the local weather department, heavy rains are expected in parts of Texas and Louisiana in the next few days.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App