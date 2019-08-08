Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent a positive message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories regarding all-round development and prosperity of the two regions. The PM requested the people to come forward and actively participate in the process of nation-building. In the 45-minute-long televised address, Modi promised jobs, education, technological innovation, side effects of Article 370 and 35 A and expressed hope that Kashmiris will nip terrorism in the bud for a peaceful future.

The PM wished everyone on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha. He made it sure that people in Jammu and Kashmir will face no problem in celebrating the festival. Those who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and who live elsewhere and want to go to their homeland to celebrate Eid will be helped by the government, he added. At the same time, the PM warned terrorists, separatist leaders, and hardcore Pakistani-supporters not to create disturbance in the Valley or face the consequences.

Here is the full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech:

My dear countrymen, as a nation, as a family, you, we, the whole country have taken a historic decision. Such a system, due to which our siblings of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights, which was a major hindrance in their development, has now gone away. The dream was of Sardar Patel, of Babasaheb Ambedkar, of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, of Atal ji and crores of patriots, it is now fulfilled. A new era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Now the rights of all the citizens of the country are also equal, the obligations are also the same. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Ladakh and every countryman.

Colleagues,

Some things in social life get so mixed with the time that many times those things are considered permanent. The feeling is that nothing will change, it will go on like this. There was a similar sentiment with Article 370. There was no discussion about the loss of our children, our siblings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Surprisingly, if you talk to anyone, no one could even tell what was the benefit of Article 370 in the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Brothers and sisters,

Articles 370 and 35-A gave Jammu and Kashmir nothing but separatism-terrorism-familism and rampant corruption in the systems. Both these articles were being used by Pakistan as a weapon to provoke the feelings of some people against the country. Because of this, about 42 thousand innocent people lost their lives in the last three decades, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could not develop at the pace that they deserved. Now, with the lack of this system, the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will not only improve their present but also their future will be secure.

Colleagues,

There is any government in our country, it works for the good of the country by enacting a law in the Parliament. Be it the government of any party, the government of any coalition, this work goes on continuously. There is a lot of debate, thinking, and contemplation while making the law, serious needs are laid about its necessity, its effect. The law that is made by going through this process is for the benefit of the people of the whole country. But one cannot imagine that Parliament should enact such a large number of laws and they are not applicable in one part of the country. Even the earlier governments, by enacting a law which looted accolades, could not claim that the law made by them would also apply in Jammu and Kashmir. The law that was made for the entire population of the country, more than 1.5 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of their benefits.

Think, children in other states have the right to education, but the children of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of it. All the rights that daughters get in other states of the country were not given to the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir. The Safai Karamcharis Act is applicable to the sweepers in other states of the country, but the sweepers of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of it. Strict laws are in place in other states of the country to prevent atrocities on Dalits, but this was not the case in Jammu and Kashmir. In other states of the country, the Minority Act is in force to protect the interests of minorities, but this was not the case in Jammu and Kashmir. In other states of the country, the Minimum Wages (Wages) Act is in force to protect the interests of the workers, but the laborers working in Jammu and Kashmir got it only on paper. The Scheduled Tribes’ siblings used to get the benefit of reservation while contesting elections in other states of the country, but this was not the case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Colleagues,

Now Articles 370 and 35-A, once the matter of history, Jammu and Kashmir will come out soon even from its negative effects, I am sure that.

Brothers and sisters,

In the new system, it will be the priority of the Central Government that the employees of the state get equal facilities to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the employees of other Union Territories and the police there. At present in the Union Territories, many such financial facilities are provided such as LTC, House Rent Allowance, Education Allowance for Children’s Education, Health Scheme, most of which are not available to the employees of Jammu and Kashmir. By reviewing such facilities, these facilities will soon be provided to the employees of Jammu and Kashmir and the police there as well.

Friends, very soon the process of filling all the central and state vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be started. This will provide ample employment opportunities to the local youth. At the same time, public sector units of the central government and large private sector companies will also be encouraged to provide new employment opportunities.

In addition, rallies will be organized by the army and paramilitary forces to recruit local youth. The Pradhan Mantri Scholarship Scheme will also be expanded by the government so that more and more students can get benefit from it. The revenue deficit in Jammu and Kashmir is also very high. The central government will also ensure that its impact is minimized.

Brothers and sisters, with the removal of Article 370, the Central Government has taken a very deliberate decision to put Jammu and Kashmir directly under the Central Government for some period.

It is also important for you to understand the reason behind this. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir has been in direct contact with the Central Government since the Governor’s Rule. Due to this, in the last few months, more good effects of Good Governance and Development have started appearing on the ground.

The schemes which were earlier left only on paper, are now being put on the ground. Projects hanging for decades have gained new momentum. We have tried to bring a new work culture, transparency in the Jammu and Kashmir administration. As a result, IIT, IIM, AIIMS, be it all irrigation projects, power projects, or the Anti Corruption Bureau, all these work has increased.

Apart from this, there should be connectivity projects, roads and new rail lines, modernization of the airport, all are being carried forward at a fast pace.

Colleagues,

The democracy of our country is so strong. But you will be shocked to know that for decades, thousands of such siblings have lived in Jammu and Kashmir who had the right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections, but they cannot vote in the assembly and local body elections. Were. These are the people who came to India from Pakistan after partition in 1947. Would injustice continue with these people like this?

Colleagues,

I would like to clarify an important point to my siblings of Jammu and Kashmir. Your public representative will be chosen by you, will come from among you. As before there were MLAs, so will MLAs. Like earlier there was a Council of Ministers, so will the Council of Ministers. Just like you had your CM earlier, so will your CM. Friends, I am confident that under this new system, we will all together liberate Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism and separatism.

When the heaven of the earth, our Jammu and Kashmir will once again cross the new heights of development and attract the whole world, Ease of Living will increase in the lives of the citizens, the citizens who deserve their rights will get unrestricted. , All the systems of governance and administration will move the public interest works at a rapid pace, then I do not believe that the system of Union Territory will need to be maintained inside Jammu and Kashmir.

Brothers and sisters, we all want that in the coming times, there will be elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, a new government, a Chief Minister. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that you will have the opportunity to choose your representatives in a completely transparent environment with great honesty. Just as the panchayat elections were conducted with transparency in the past, so will the elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

I would also urge the Governor of the state that the formation of the Block Development Council, which has been pending for the last two-three decades, should also be completed as soon as possible.

Colleagues,

It is my own experience that the people who came to the panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh four to five months ago are doing a very good job. When I went to Srinagar a few months ago, I had a long meeting with him there. When he came here to Delhi, even at my house, I talked to him for a long time. Due to these panchayat colleagues, work has been done at a very fast level in the rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir. Representatives of the panchayat have played a big role in providing electricity to every household or making the state an ODF. I am confident that after the removal of Article 370, when these Panchayat members get a chance to work in the new system, they will do wonders.

I am confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will overcome separatism and move forward with new hopes. I am confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their goals with renewed vigor in an environment of good governance and transparency.

Friends, decades of familyism did not give my youth of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to lead. Now, these youth of mine will lead the development of Jammu and Kashmir and take it to new heights. I would especially urge the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the sisters and daughters of that place to take charge of the development of their region.

Colleagues,

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to become the world’s largest tourist destination. The environment that is needed for this, the changes that are needed in the governance of the administration are being done, but I want the support of every citizen in this. There was a time when Kashmir was a favorite place for shooting Bollywood films. During that time hardly any film is made, which is not shot in Kashmir. Now conditions will be normal in Jammu and Kashmir, if not only the country, people from all over the world will come to shoot films there. Each film will also bring with it many employment opportunities for the people of Kashmir. I would urge the Hindi Film Industry, Telugu and Tamil Film Industry and the people associated with it to think about investing in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, from film shooting to setting up theater and other means. Those who are associated with the world of technology, whether in administration or in the private sector, I also urge them to prioritize in their policies, in their decisions, how to further expand technology in Jammu and Kashmir. . When digital communication will get strength there, when BPO centers, common service centers will increase there, as more technology expands, the more our siblings of Jammu and Kashmir will get their lives easier, their livelihood and livelihood opportunities will increase.

Colleagues,

The decision taken by the government will also help the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh who want to get ahead in the sports world. Training in new sports academies, new sports stadiums, the scientific environment will help them to show their talent in the world.

Friends, the color of saffron in Jammu and Kashmir or the taste of coffee is the sweetness of apple or the succulence of apricots, Kashmiri shawls or artworks, organic products of Ladakh or herbal medicine needs to be spread worldwide. Let me give you an example. A plant named Solo is found in Ladakh. Experts say that this plant works as Sanjeevani for people living on the High Altitude, and for the security forces deployed on the snowy hills. It has a major role in maintaining the body’s immune system in a place of low oxygen. Think, such a wonderful thing, should it be sold worldwide or not? Who does not want it?

And colleagues, I have only named one. Countless plants, herbal products are scattered in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They will be identified, they will be sold, then people will get huge benefits from it, farmers will get there. Therefore, I would urge the entrepreneurs of the country, the people connected with the export, the people related to the food processing sector to come forward to deliver the local products of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh worldwide.

Colleagues,

After the formation of Union Territory, the development of the people of Ladakh now becomes a natural responsibility of the Government of India. The central government, with the support of local representatives, the Development Councils of Ladakh and Kargil, will now reap the benefits of all the development schemes. Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest hub of Spiritual Tourism, Adventure Tourism, and Ecotourism. Ladakh can also become a major center of solar power generation. Now the potential will be used properly and new opportunities will be created for development without discrimination.

Now the innovative spirit of the youth of Ladakh will be promoted, they will get better institutions for a good education, the people will get good hospitals, the infrastructure will be further modernized.

Colleagues,

It is also very natural in a democracy that some people are in favor of this decision and some have differences over it. I respect their differences as well as their objections. The central government is also responding to the debate on it. It is also our democratic responsibility to try to solve it. But I urge them to treat the national interest as paramount and help the government in giving a new direction to Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh. Helping the country, beyond who voted in Parliament, who did not, who supported, who did not give, now we have to work together, unitedly in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh.

I also want to tell every countryman that the concern of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is the concern of all of us, the concern of 130 crore citizens. We are no different from their happiness and sorrow and their suffering. Freedom from Article 370 is a fact, but the truth is also that the people who are facing this problem due to the steps taken in the form of history, are also fighting it. A handful of people, who want to spoil the situation there, are also patiently giving answers to our siblings there.

We should also not forget that the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood firmly against the Pakistani conspiracies to promote terrorism and separatism. All these siblings who believe in the Indian Constitution are entitled to live a good life. We are proud of them all. Today I assure these Jammu and Kashmir colleagues that gradually the situation will become normal and their troubles will also reduce.

Friends, Happy Eid festival is also near. I wish all the best for Eid. The government is taking care that people should not have any problem in celebrating Eid in Jammu and Kashmir. Our companions who live outside Jammu and Kashmir and want to return to their homes on Eid are also being given all possible help.

Friends, today on this occasion, I also thank my colleagues of our security forces deployed for the protection of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. All the people associated with the administration, the state employees and the manner in which the Jammu and Kashmir Police are handling the situation are very much appreciated. This diligence of yours has increased my faith, change can happen.

Brothers and sisters, Jammu and Kashmir is the crown of our country. Proud to protect it, many brave sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir have sacrificed their lives and put their lives at stake. Maulvi Ghulam Din of Poonch district, who had told the Indian Army about Pakistani intruders in the Battle of 65, was awarded the Ashok Chakra. Colonel Sonam Vananchug of Ladakh, who lashed the enemy at the Battle of Kargil, was given the Mahavir Chakra, Rukhsana Kausar of Rajouri, who killed a big terrorist, was awarded the Kirti Chakra, martyr of Poonch Aurangzeb, who was murdered by terrorists last year and whose two brothers are now serving the country by joining the army, the list of those brave sons and daughters is too long.

Many soldiers and officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police have also been martyred while fighting terrorists. We have lost thousands of people from other parts of the country as well. To create a calm, safe, prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. We have to fulfill their dream together.

Colleagues,

This decision will support the economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as the whole of India. When peace and prosperity prevail in this important part of the world, the efforts of world peace will naturally be strengthened. I call upon my brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir, my brothers and sisters in Ladakh. Come, let us together show to the world how much the strength of the people of this region is, the courage of the people here, how much is their passion. Come, let us together build a new India, as well as a new Jammu and Kashmir and a new Ladakh.

Thanks a lot!

Jai Hind !!!

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App