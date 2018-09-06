Professor Brahmbhatt said that the discrimination faced by the LGBT people is so rampant that they are even denied the basic facilities. He added that educating people about the LGBT community will help them to be sensitive towards the minority.

The Supreme Court today decriminalised gay sex in India by putting an end to 150-year-old British era law — Section 377. Just a few days before the CJI Dipak Misra read out the historic verdict in Section 377, India’s first gay Price, Manvendra Singh Gohil, kicked off India’s first academic module on LGBT community. The course that is titled as Proclivity of Gender: Socio-Legal Approach to LGBTQ Community is said to be a mandatory course that will be taught at a university in Gujarat. Manvendra Singh Gohil who had openly accepted his sexuality added that the main aim behind starting this module is to educate the people, to nurse the ‘inclusivity’ and to talk about main issues faced by the LGBT communities.

The LGBT course is open for all the students studying Law and Liberal Studies at Karnavati University in Ahmadabad. The following course will also cover the mental, physical health along with all the age-related problems.

Talking to India times about the newly found academic course, Professor Brahmbhatt said that the discrimination faced by the LGBT people is so rampant that they are even denied the basic facilities. He added that educating people about the LGBT community will help them to be sensitive towards the minority.

The LGBT course that was launched on September 3 has reportedly received applications from over 60 students and Ph.D scholars from across the country.

Talking to Gay Star News, Prince Gohil said that he was optimistic about India treating LGBT community equally. He added that India is definitely making progress but it still has a lot of people living in the closet.

