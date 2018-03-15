It was found that the father of the rape survivor was worried over her daughter’s marks and had asked the principal of the school in Sonipat to help her. Later, it was also found that the father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the accused in order to clear the exam. The father of the minor girl, haling from Haryana, claimed that the principal had asked him to leave the girl at the nearby house and added that another student will write her exam.

In a shocking incident being reported from Haryana, a school principal allegedly raped a Class 10 student from his school on the pretext of helping her in the ongoing exams. The accused principal, who is also said to be the owner of the school, raped the minor girl in a house situated near to the school on Tuesday (March 8). Reports suggest that the principal of the school had made another student appear for girl’s Physical Education exam on Tuesday while he raped the victim at a house situated at Gohana town in Sonipat.

Later, the father of the girl filed a complaint with the Haryana Police. Following the complaint, the police pressed into action and booked the principal of the school. Apart from the principal, the police have also booked two other women under the charges of criminal conspiracy as the rape incident took place inside their house. The booked accused are said to be absconding since Tuesday. As per reports, the father of the victim was very much worried about her daughter’s academic performances and had approached the principal for help. It was also found that the father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal — apart from the fees — so that he would help his daughter clear the exams.

In the complaint filed with the police, the victim’s father stated that on March 8 he received a call from the principal asking him and his daughter to come to the school. The father said, “The principal then asked me to leave my daughter at his relative’s place. He said another girl would write my daughter’s exam”. The principal had then told the father of the girl to pick her up after the exam gets over. Some hours later, when the father returned to the house to take his daughter back, the girl told him that she was raped by the principal while the two other women helped him.

As per reports, while the father was talking to the daughter, all the three accused managed to flee from the house. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that a case was registered soon after the survivor’s statements were recorded. A special team has been formed to nab the absconding accused, the officer added.

