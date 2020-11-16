RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party chose to sit out of the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister on Monday, congratulated him on social media, suggesting him to prioritise people's wishes over the "ambition of the chair".

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party chose to sit out of the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister on Monday, congratulated him on social media, suggesting him to prioritise people’s wishes over the “ambition of the chair”. “Best wishes to respected Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will prioritise the wishes of the people, along with the NDA’s (National Democratic Alliance’s) positive promises like 19 lakh jobs, education, medicine, irrigation, besides addressing their grievances,” tweeted the Mahagathbandhan leader on Monday.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre overlooks criminal cases against its allies, Yadav said had his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav also joined hands with the BJP, he would have been given a clean chit in the fodder scam. “Had Lalu ji joined hands with the BJP, he would have been King Harishchandra of India today. The so-called fodder scam would have become a brotherhood scam in two minutes had Lalu ji ‘s DNA changed,” he added. The RJD boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of Kumar, claiming the mandate to be against the NDA.

“The RJD boycotts the swearing-in ceremony. The mandate for change is against the NDA. The mandate has been changed on the state’s directions. Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and teachers of Bihar what is going on with them. The public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. We are the public’s representatives and stand with them,” the RJD tweeted.

आदरणीय श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को मुख्यमंत्री ‘मनोनीत’ होने पर शुभकामनाएँ। आशा करता हूँ कि कुर्सी की महत्वाकांक्षा की बजाय वो बिहार की जनाकांक्षा एवं NDA के 19 लाख नौकरी-रोजगार और पढ़ाई, दवाई, कमाई, सिंचाई, सुनवाई जैसे सकारात्मक मुद्दों को सरकार की प्राथमिकता बनायेंगे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 16, 2020

Alleging foul play in the just-concluded Bihar elections, Yadav had demanded recounting of the postal ballot votes in all those constituencies where they were counted at the end. Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after the NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly. The BJP won 74 seats, JD(U) 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA allies. The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats, while the Congress won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested. (ANI)