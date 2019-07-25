Indian origin Priti Patel has been appointed Home Secretary in the newly-unveiled Boris Johnson government in the UK. She had been a staunch supporter of Brexit and was often seen criticizing Theresa May for her stand over Brexit.

Indian-origin Priti Patel has been appointed as the Home Secretary in the newly-unveiled Boris Johnson Cabinet. A staunch Brexiteer, she was among the most vocal critic of Theresa May’s Brexit strategy and had been a prominent member of the Back Boris campaign for the Conservative Party leadership. Hours ahead of her appointment she said it was important that the Cabinet represented Britain as well as Modern Conservative Party.

She had also steered the Vote Leave campaign in the run-up to the June 2016 referendum in favor of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU). The 47-year-old legislator was first elected as a Conservative MP for Witham in Essex in 2010 and gained prominence in the then David Cameron led Tory government as his Indian Diaspora Champion.

She then went on to be appointed to junior ministerial posts such as Treasury minister in 2014 and the Employment Minister after the 2015 General Election before Theresa May promoted her to Secretary of State in the Department for International Development in 2016 until she was forced to resign in 2017. After Johnson won a landslide victory in the Tory leadership contest this week, she said the UK will have a leader who believes in Britain and will implement a new vision for the future of the country and a roadmap to move forward and thrive as a self-governing nation that re-establishes country’s ties with allies around the world.

Priti is among the three Indians to have found a place in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new cabinet team. The other two Indians to have been inducted in the new cabinet are Alok Sharma and Rishi Sunak.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App