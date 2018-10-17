Within minutes of MJ Akbar announcing his resignation, Priya Ramani, who was the first one to call him out, expressed his content with the development saying that she feels vindicated, adding that she is now awaiting justice in court. Priya, in her article written for Vogue a year ago, had said how Akbar interviewed her in a hotel and asked her to sit next to him on the bed.

Within minutes of MJ Akbar announcing his resignation, Priya Ramani, who was the first one to call him out, expressed his content with the development saying that she feels vindicated, adding that she is now awaiting justice in court. According to reports, the resignation has come after PM’ Narendra Modi’s intervention. Yesterday NSA met MJ Akbar at his residence and conveyed PM’s decision to him amid a rapidly growing number of allegations.

2 days before, Akbar had a filed a criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani. In his complaint, he has sought Ramani’s prosecution under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. And Yesterday, as many as 20 journalists who have worked with him went on record to ask the court to consider their testimonies.

The 20 women include, Meenal Baghel (Chief Editor Mumbai Mirror), Manisha Pande, Tushita Patel, Kanika Gahlaut, Suparna Sharma, (Resident Editor, The Asian Age, New Delhi), Ramola Talwar Badam, Kaniza Garari, Malavika Banerjee, AT Jayanthi (Editor, Deccan Chronicle), Hamida Parkar, Jonali Buragohain, Sanjari Chatterjee, Meenakshi Kumar, Sujata Dutta Sachdeva, Hoihnu Hauzel, Aisha Khan, Kushalrani Gulab, Kiran Manral, Christina Francis and Reshmi Chakraborty.

Out of these 20, Priya Ramani, Suparna Sharma, Gahlaut and Tushita Patel have spoken about about sexual harassment by a junior minister.

Other than these, Shutapa Paul, Shuma Raha and Ghazala Wahab have also called out Akbar for his misconduct during his early days in Journalism.

HERE’S WHAT AKBAR HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF

After Priya made it clear that it was MJ Akbar whom she had written about, UK basked journalist Ruth David called him out alleging that he had tried to forcefully kiss her.

Then CNN scribe Majlie de Puy Kamp revealed that she was sexually harassed by Akbar in 2007 when she was an 18-year-old.

Journalist Saba Naqvi recounted how Akbar often harassed her after calling her into his office. The Journalist and author Ghazala Wahab came out with a detailed account of Akbar’s sexual abuses against her.

Sutapa Paul also shared who Akbar used to hug her and say colleagues often grow close. Then Shuma Raha revealed that she was called for Interview to a hotel in Kolkata in 1995 with Akbar.

Suparna Sharma, who is currently the Resident Editor of The Asian Age, Delhi, said Akbar plucked my bra strap.

