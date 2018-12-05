Post the grand reception in Delhi, the newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked on December 5, 2018 . Various photographs are surfacing on the Internet in which the duo looks super adorable as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in Delhi was no less than a grand affair. From political leaders to entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd, several big celebrities turned up for the big event. Post the grand reception, paparazzi caught the glimpse of the newly-weds in Delhi on December 5, 2018 . The social media is flooded with various photographs in which the two can be seen walking hand in hand. The duo looks adorable as they happily posed for the shutterbugs.

In the photographs and videos, dressed in a beige coloured outfit, Priyanka Chopra looks as usual beautiful. While Nick Jonas also looks handsome in a grey pantsuit with black shirt. The two looks absolutely charming and classy together as they stepped out of their cars.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas exchanged their wedding goals according to Christian and Hindu customs at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2.

From the altar and the aisle, moments to actress’ 75-feet long veil, every single detail of the wedding grabbed attention. The couple looked extremely adorable at their wedding. Several photographs and videos surfaced online which grabbed our attention.

‘Nickyanka’ will also host another reception for the Bollywood industry later this month.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More