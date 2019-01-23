The Grand Old Party has appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia as General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and K C Venugopal as General Secretary (Organisation) as part of an organisational overhaul ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party’s General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. Priyanka, who was campaigning for the party in her family borough Amethi, has been assigned the additional charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that, the Congress has also appointed parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia as party General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and KC Venugopal as General Secretary (Organisation).

Priyanka will take charge from February 1 once she returns from abroad, while Scindia has taken charge with immediate effect, reports said. With the appointment, Priyanka has taken a plunge into active politics. Earlier, she had only campaigned in Amethi and Raebareli. Robert Vadra, in a Facebook post, congratulated wife Priyanka on being appointed as Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The battle for 2019 Lok Sabha elections just got more interesting as Priyanka joins her brother Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speculation is rife that Congress strategy to fight PM Modi in Varanasi, if he wishes to contest from there for the second time, will be drawn by Priyanka Gandhi who is now the general secretary for UP-East.

Speaking on the latest political development in Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra said the responsibility given to Priyanka Gandhi is very important and this will not only have an effect on eastern Uttar Pradesh but also in other regions of the county.

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla also said that Priyanka’s participation will help in revival of Congress not only in Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More