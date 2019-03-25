Priyanka Gandhi attacks Uttar Pradesh government over pending dues of sugarcane farmers, Yogi Adityanath hits back: Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were seen engaged in an altercation on Twitter on Sunday. The war of words commenced after Congress leader Gandhi took to her Twitter handle and launched a scathing attack at state government over the alleged unpaid dues to farmers in the sugarcane belt of the state.

Priyanka Gandhi attacks Uttar Pradesh government over pending dues of sugarcane farmers, Yogi Adityanath hits back: Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were seen engaged in an altercation on Twitter on Sunday. The war of words commenced after Congress leader Gandhi took to her Twitter handle and launched a scathing attack at state government over the alleged unpaid dues to farmers in the sugarcane belt of the state. She tweeted that families of sugarcane farmers had worked hard, however, the UP government failed to claim responsibility for the payment of their dues which is worth Rs 10,000 crore. She added that the ‘chowkidars’ were working only for the rich and did not care about the poor.

She then tweeted a picture with Anganwadi workers, alleging that the BJP government in the state had been dodging their requests of providing them with the status of state employees. She claimed that instead of listening to Anganwadi workers and assistants grievances, the BJP had taken steps against them adding that the struggle of Anganwadi workers was her struggle.

गन्ना किसानों के परिवार दिनरात मेहनत करते हैं। मगर उप्र सरकार उनके भुगतान का भी जिम्मा नहीं लेती। किसानों का 10000 करोड़ बकाया मतलब उनके बच्चों की शिक्षा, भोजन, स्वास्थ्य और अगली फसल सबकुछ ठप्प हो जाता है। यह चौकीदार सिर्फ अमीरों की ड्यूटी करते हैं, गरीबों की इन्हें परवाह नहीं। pic.twitter.com/LIBbwamdrS — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 24, 2019

Gandhi also tweeted a picture with ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and raised the issue of their insufficient wages. She asserted that the ASHA workers take responsibility for the health of a pregnant woman for 9 months, for which they get only Rs 600. She further accused the BJP of not being negligent over increasing their honorarium.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also raised the issues of Shiksha Mitras, who have been ignored by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s reply:

Following Gandhi’s attacks, Yogi Adityanath, too, took to his Twitter handle in retaliation. While dismissing all her claims, Adityanath asserted ever since the BJP government has come into power, the outstanding payment of cane dues worth Rs 57,800 crore had been paid. He further added that the previous SP-BSP government had done nothing for sugarcane farmers, so the farmers were dying of hunger.

किसानों के ये 'तथाकथित' हितैषी तब कहाँ थे जब 2012 से 2017 तक किसान भुखमरी की कगार पर था। इनकी नींद अब क्यों खुली है? प्रदेश का गन्ना क्षेत्रफल अब 22 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 28 लाख हेक्टेयर हुआ है और बंद पड़ी कई चीनी मिलों को भी प्रदेश में दोबारा शुरू किया गया है। किसान अब खुशहाल हैं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2019

Lashing out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adityanath said that why the Opposition has awakened now. Calling Gandhi a “so-called well-wisher of farmers,” Yogi Adityanath questioned that where were these farmer friend when the farmers were at the verge of starvation from 2012 to 2017. He further claimed that the total sugarcane farming area in the state has increased from 2.2% to 2.8%.

He further replied to her alleged issues of ASHA workers, saying that the new Congress leader was trying to mislead masses. He added that the government recently announced an increase of 750 rupees per month for ASHA workers. Following a rise of Rs 1000 by the Central government for ASHA workers, the average payment made to them has been increased from Rs 2865 to Rs 4,000.

कांग्रेस की डूबती नईया की नई खिवईया भ्रामक प्रचार से जनता को बरगलाने में लगी हैं, अब तक आशा बहनों की शुभ चिंतक कहाँ थी। नींद खुल गयी ? आशाओं को 600 रुपये JSY के तहत प्रसव पूर्व देखभाल और उच्च जोखिम वाली गर्भावस्था के संस्थागत प्रसव के लिये उन्हें अतिरिक्त 300 रु. मिल रहे हैं। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2019

हाल ही में सरकार ने प्रति माह 750 रुपयों की वृद्धि की घोषणा की है, पिछले साल आशाओं को होने वाला औसत भुगतान 2865 रु. महीना था जो केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 1000 रु. की वृद्धि के बाद पिछले 6 महीनों से लगभग 4000 है और राज्य सरकार की वर्तमान वृद्धि के साथ लगभग 5000 रु. प्रति माह हो गया है। — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More