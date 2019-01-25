On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's political entry, Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha on Friday took a jibe and said that votes can’t be won on the basis of beautiful faces. Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi had also said that Priyanka Gandhi's entry to politics will help BJP.

Bihar minister Vinod Narayan Jha on Friday took a jibe on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s political entry as Congress has appointed her General Secretary of Eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019. Vinod Narayan Jha said that votes can’t be won on the basis of beautiful faces. Bihar Minister told the media that votes can’t be won on basis of beautiful faces. Moreover, she is the wife of Robert Vadra who is accused of involvement in land scam and several corruption cases. “She is very beautiful but other than that she holds no political achievement,” said Vinod Narayan Jha.

Bihar Minister Vinod Narayan Jha said Priyanka Gandhi is very beautiful but has no other talent that he can see. He said she is around 37-38, or maybe older, but she has no political achievement yet. She is good-looking, but how much can she exploit that. Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday had made allegations against Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra over irregular land transactions. “If Congress wants to exult over the induction of a woman with a tainted life partner, it is most welcome to do so,” Sushil Modi said. The BJP is not at all worried and Priyanka Gandhi’s entry to politics will help BJP.

Bihar Dy CM on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appointed as Congress Gen Secy for UP East:Decision has been taken to threaten BSP-SP as they've sidelined Congress.She's entering politics as representative of Robert Vadra. It's rather good as it'll bring Vadra’s matter into limelight.(24.1) pic.twitter.com/O9InNTloWi — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

