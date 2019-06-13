Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli: Speaking at her mother Sonia Gandhi's thanksgiving rally, Priyanka tore into Congress workers for party's abysmal performance in Uttar Pradesh. She blamed party workers for not working enough and credited Sonia and people of Rarebareli for Congress's only victory in the 80-seat Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Congress workers for the Lok Sabha 2019 election debacle in which the party bagged only 52 seats, its second-worst performance in general election. At her mother Sonia Gandhi’s rally in Raebareilly yesterday, Priyanka tore into Congress workers for party’s poor performance in Uttar Pradesh and said she won’t mince words on party men’s abysmal performance in the elections.

At the rally, she declared to find out about all party men who didn’t work enough for the party during elections. Priyanka had accompanied her mother for a Thanksgiving visit to Raebareli, the only constituency that the Congress won in 80-seat Uttar Pradesh in national elections.

On the party’s election failure, Priyanka taunted the workers for not working enough and said she wanted to speak the truth on why Congress won the Raebareli. Crediting her mother for Congress’s victory, she said the election victory was possible only because of Sonia Gandhi and the people of Raebareli.

Priyanka has been an active campaigner for the party right from the beginning. From helping her brother Rahul Gandhi to her mother, she has always shared the dais as a Congress support staff. But with her induction into the party this year, Priyanka did steal the limelight for her efficiency and convincing oration. Throughout the poll campaign, she mainly spoke at rallies in Raebareli and Amethi, even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stronghold Varanasi.

Sonia Gandhi yesterday while thanking people for electing her for another term suggested foul play in the election result and targeted BJP for making attempts to mislead voters. Making an indirect indication towards EVM tampering she said what happened in polls was an unfortunate turn of events as all norms were crossed to cling on to power.

