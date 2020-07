After the killing of eight police personnels in an encounter in Kanpur on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi takes on Yogi Adityanath government, calls party meeting of senior leaders on law and order in UP.

AICC General Secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a virtual meeting of Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday to discuss the issue of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

On late Thursday, as many as eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives during an encounter with criminals. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey’s house.

Following the incident, leaders including the Advisory Group, CLP leader, PCC President and other prominent leaders will discuss the issue of Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

The state unit had asked party workers to light candles outside their houses to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives and show solidarity towards their families. Kanpur incident has raised serious questions on the law and order situation of the state and Opposition parties are taking on the Yogi-led government over the issue.

कानपुर की भयावह घटना की खबर आई ही थी कि प्रयागराज में एक परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या कर दी गई। गाजियाबाद में पिता-पुत्री की हत्या कर दी गई। उप्र में अपराधियों का इस तरह हावी हो जाना असामान्य है। इस #जंगलराज को देखते हुए जवाबदेही तो फिक्स करनी ही होगी।https://t.co/GYt6FmEDkK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 3, 2020

Priyanka in her roughly translated tweet has said, “After the dreadful incident in Kanpur, another incident had come to the notice where four people of a family were killed in Prayagraj. While Father and daughter were murdered in Ghaziabad.”

“In UP, it is unusual for criminals to dominate like this. Looking at this #JungleRaj we will have to fix accountability,” she added.

