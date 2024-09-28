Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stated on Saturday that the Lieutenant Governor (LG), whom she labeled as an outsider, is ruling […]

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes LG’s Authority In J-K

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stated on Saturday that the Lieutenant Governor (LG), whom she labeled as an outsider, is ruling according to his own will. Addressing a public rally, Priyanka emphasized the need for truth and accountability from the Prime Minister.

Loss of Rights and Opportunities

Priyanka Gandhi said, “Why is our Prime Minister not coming to terms with the truth? Your statehood will not be regained by mere talk. That was your right, and through that, you used to get many benefits—such as the right to employment and the ability to strengthen small businesses. All of that has been taken away from you.”

Concerns Over Local Resources

She further criticized the current governance, stating, “Ek LG hai jo pura apni manmani se raaj kar rahe hai (There is an LG who is ruling entirely according to his whims). A rule of loot and remote control has been established. Your land is becoming a ‘land bank’ for big industrialists. You are not able to do anything because you do not have your own government.”

Unemployment and Outsider Policies

Priyanka pointed out that all policies are being made for outsiders. “Out of 450 mineral blocks, 200 blocks have been given to outsiders. Today there is huge unemployment in the country. Sixty-five percent of government posts are vacant in Jammu and Kashmir. During the Lok Sabha elections, when we asked who has secured employment, not a single hand was raised in a crowd of thousands,” she stated.

Personal Reflection on Kashmir

Recalling her memories of visiting Kashmir with her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Priyanka shared, “Four to five days before her assassination, we were sitting at home when my grandmother suddenly said she wanted to see the Chinar trees in autumn. She took me to the temple of Kheer Bhawani. Since then, whenever I go to Srinagar, I definitely visit Kheer Bhawani Mata and remember my grandmother.”

Nature’s Bounty and Political Manipulation

Priyanka concluded, “Nature has given you everything—beauty and resources. However, those with ill intentions try to snatch it away. The BJP leaders have turned Jammu and Kashmir into a pawn in their political chess. Policies are not made for you; they are made for political gains.”

Upcoming Elections

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25, covering the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch. The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8. These elections mark the first in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

