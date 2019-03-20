Priyanka Gandhi ends 3-day boat yatra in PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra concluded her three-day boat yatra in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections in the country. She had kick-started the three-day poll campaign in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) and ended today in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Priyanka entered into politics in January this year. She was given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where PM Modi's parliamentary constituency falls.

She was accompanied by Congress MP Savitri Bai Phule, spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh and MLA Aradhana

Mishra. Priyanka entered into politics in January this year. She was given charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency falls.

On the first day of her yatra, she started the campaign from Hanuman temple, She said people of Uttar Pradesh have faced political stagnation. She also held discussions with students.

On the second day of her campaign, General Secretary and in-charge east Uttar Pradesh visited Vindhyachal, Bhadohi and Mirzapur areas of Uttar Pradesh. At Mirzapur, she was greeted by Har Har Modi slogans by the supporters of prime minister.

On the same day of her campaign, the 47-year-old Congress leader launched a scathing attack on PM Modi. She said that farmers, youth etc are not satisfied with the performance of BJP. She said that voters would change the government in the forthcoming general elections.

Sister of Congress president said that all the people in Yogi Adyinath-led state are in distress.

