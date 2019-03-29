Praising the recently launched minimum income Nyay scheme by the Congress party, Priyanka said Congress delivers what it promises. She also accused the Prime Minister of initiating no development in Varanasi except for false promises. She called the Modi government spineless and said it was scared to go to the village given no development in the rural sector

Priyanka Gandhi in Ayodhya: Congress UP-east general secretary on Thursday attacked BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya as she called Prime Minister Narendra Modi anti-farmer and anti-people. The BJP works only for the benefit of industrialists but has no time for the poor and needy. The present government can stoop to any low for power, said Priyanka.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Priyanka claimed that people have complained that their PM doesn’t visit them. She said given PM Modi’s publicity it was shocking to learn that the PM doesn’t visit his own constituency Varanasi. The PM hugged everyone except for his own people, said the newly appointed UP east General secretary. Priyanka said the BJP-led government doesn’t have work for the upliftment of poor as it only cared about flattering the rich.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Ayodhya: I asked people if PM visits villages in Varanasi, I got reply 'he does not visit'. I was surprised because his publicity is such that I thought he must have been doing something.He visited whole world & hugged everyone, but didn't hug his own ppl pic.twitter.com/zWivDkV6Hw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 29, 2019

Speaking at the rally, Priyanka said Congress practised Gandhian principles of truth, love, non-violence. People have expressed their concern as they said chowkidaar only belongs to the rich and nobody else.

Hinting people not to vote for PM Modi, Priyanka said politics that makes you weak is not meant for you. She asked people to think wisely before choosing their candidate. Priyanka asked voters to cast their votes thoughtfully and not waste it.

The Congress general secretary is currently on her second ground campaign in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Priyanka kick-started Congress’s election campaign in the state from Amethi which is also known as her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency. She then visited Rae Bareli and Barabanki. In Rae Bareli, she was seen interacting with party workers and voters of the area. However, it is her visit to Ayodhya that has been making headlines so far.

As part of her three-day visit in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka is also scheduled to visit Faizabad constituency. On March 21, she had completed her three-day Ganga boat yatra from Prayagraj to Varanasi.

