Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Friday. She was accompanied by Dolly Sharma, Congress’ candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Ghaziabad. Thousands of Congress workers and supporters were present in the road show, where Priyanka tried to woo the voters to elect her party.

Priyanka Gandhi was earlier scheduled to visit Ghaziabad’s Dudheshwarnath temple and take the route to Ghanta Ghar, Ramte Ram Road, Chopla Mandir and end the roadshow at Congress’ regional office on Ambedkar Road. However, the route of her road show was amended on Thursday night.

Ghaziabad: Congress General Secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party's candidate from the Parliamentary constituency Dolly Sharma hold a road show. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VrkS0ambLC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2019

The changes in her roadshow route were done keeping the security concerns in mind. Ghaziabad police said safety issues were as roads of Ghaziabad are quite narrow and Priyanka Gandhi is a SPG protectee. Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Shlok Kumar had told the media that the roadshow will start from Ghanta Ghar.

Who is Dolly Sharma?

Ghaziabad candidate Dolly Sharma is the daughter of Congress city president Narendra Bhardwaj. She was given a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election after she contested and lose the city mayoral polls to the BJP candidate in 2017.

