As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ended her three-day poll campaign in Lucknow on Tuesday, the newly elected UP east General Secretary during her campaign assured people of change in politics of the state if Congress is elected to power. She began her campaign from Prayagraj on March 18 and concluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi.

Addressing press at Bhadohi, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at BJP several times and accused it of doing nothing in the last 70 years. Priyanka, contradicting her statement, jokingly said, argument also has an expiry date, hence BJP should give explanation about their work in its last five years of governance since 2014.

Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bhadohi: 'What did they do in 70 years?' argument also has an expiry date. Now they (BJP) should tell what they have done in their five years when they are in power. pic.twitter.com/VEYgPsDh4Q — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019

Playing down UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s work tenure, Priyanka said the outer picture looked sugar-coated as report card, promotions, everything sounds good, however, there’s nothing happening on ground as the chief minister has done nothing in the state. She said that people are distressed because of bad governance by Yogi-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, she started her campaign by offering prayers at Sita Sthal in Bhadohi.

#WATCH Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bhadohi, on completion of 2 years of Yogi govt, says, 'Report card, promotions, all of it sounds good but there's nothing on ground, I'm meeting people everyday, all the people are in distress. pic.twitter.com/rr6KYbJByT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 19, 2019

