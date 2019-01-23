Just ahead of the 2019 general elections, Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday was appointed as the Congress General Secretary for eastern UP. Gandhi's appointment sent the social media into a meltdown and here's how Twitter reacted:

Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary of the party for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Party president Rahul Gandhi confirmed her appointment after a brief press conference. Priyanka has made political cameos in the past when she campaigned for the grand old party in Amethi and Rae Bareli, however, this will be her first full-fledged, official entry into politics. Interestingly, her decision to join the Congress has come just before the start of 2019 general elections and it will be interesting to see how she will fare in the electoral battle.

Priyanka Gandhi has been often likened with former Prime Minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi, but she stayed coy and maintained her distance from political activities, barring few appearances. Her notable political contributions came when she campaigned extensively for the family seats in Amethi and Rae-Bareli in both state and national elections in 2009 and 2014.

Her appointment is being seen as the Congress’ bid to boost their chances against the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nevertheless, people on social media reserves their judgement and here’s how Twitter reacted to Priyanka’s appointment:

If dynastic politics is going to prevail in India, which it seems, it will, might as well have smart women from political families. #PriyankaGandhi has always come across as a natural & more vibrant leader than her brother @RahulGandhi. Her entry in formal politics was over due. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) January 23, 2019

Following d tradition of Rajeev ji,Sonia ji&Rahul ji, Priyanka ji too takng over d toughst responsibility in a crucial time instead of entering in our heydays.Their unwavering commitment to d Cong Party&Country is deeply moving.This is y we love Gandhi's.Welcome #PriyankaGandhi ! pic.twitter.com/t3i5gDQcug — Jothimani (@jothims) January 23, 2019

Marketing mavens must learn from the Gandhi family the power of branding and timing. Now, media itself will rechristen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Priyanka Gandhi quietly dropping Vadra. Ensuring continuity of the dynastic line. #PriyankaGandhi — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) January 23, 2019

Interesting thing about #PriyankaGandhi entry in active politics is that as general secretary in charge of UP East she is taking on PM Modi on his turf, Varanasi. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 23, 2019

Congratulations to Priyanka Gandhi and @JM_Scindia for the new roles of AICC General Secretaries for UP East & West, repectively. The appointment of the two young guns is definitely going to give sleepless nights for Yogiji and Modiji. #PriyankaGandhi#PriyankaInPolitics — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 23, 2019

So has the Congress finally accepted that @RahulGandhi has failed??! #PriyankaGandhi — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 23, 2019

what a great news ! #PriyankaGandhi will be now General Secretary of Indian National Congress and Incharge of Uttar Pradesh along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. Congratulations Didi ! — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) January 23, 2019

And Robert Vadra just congratulated #PriyankaGandhi on FB saying “always with you” — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 23, 2019

#PriyankaGandhi was campaigning for Congress both in 2009 & 2014 . So saying that she has NOW entered 'Active Politics' is perfect example of 'Old Wine in New Bottle'. Indian voter is wise & understands that Congress is getting nervous about the upcoming elections. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) January 23, 2019

