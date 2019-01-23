Congress on Wednesday appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the general secretary of the party for eastern Uttar Pradesh. Party president Rahul Gandhi confirmed her appointment after a brief press conference. Priyanka has made political cameos in the past when she campaigned for the grand old party in Amethi and Rae Bareli, however, this will be her first full-fledged, official entry into politics. Interestingly, her decision to join the Congress has come just before the start of 2019 general elections and it will be interesting to see how she will fare in the electoral battle.
Priyanka Gandhi has been often likened with former Prime Minister and her grandmother Indira Gandhi, but she stayed coy and maintained her distance from political activities, barring few appearances. Her notable political contributions came when she campaigned extensively for the family seats in Amethi and Rae-Bareli in both state and national elections in 2009 and 2014.
Her appointment is being seen as the Congress’ bid to boost their chances against the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nevertheless, people on social media reserves their judgement and here’s how Twitter reacted to Priyanka’s appointment:
