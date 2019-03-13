Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, says BJP crushing voice of youth: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that BJP is crushing the voice of youth. She said that her meeting with the Dalit leader Azad was not political.

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, says BJP crushing voice of youth: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at a hospital in Meerut where he is undergoing treatment. Her meeting comes a day after Azad was detained and later admitted to Anand Hospital hospital after he fell developed respiratory problems. During her visit to the hospital, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (east) said that the meeting was apolitical. Earlier, reports suggested that Priyanka’s meeting was an attempt to woo Dalit votes in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka was accompanied by senior Congress leaders and parliamentarians Jyotiraditya Scindia and Raj Babbar.

After her meeting, she said that the BJP government is crushing the voice of youth. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka stated that Azad is a youth leader and wants to speak, however, the government wants to crush his voice.

Sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that she likes the josh in Azad and government should not have arrested him. Azad was arrested in Deoband for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. He had called for a rally in Meerut.

He had made it clear if SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh did not field a strong contestant against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would file nomination himself from PM Modi’s Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Bhim Army chief enjoys huge support amongst Dalits.

