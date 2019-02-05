On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi would be attending the meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha election due by May. She has been working behind the scenes for a long time, made her political debut last month as she was made UP East General Secretary of the Congress party

Priyanka, who has been working behind the scenes for the Congress party made her political debut last month as she became the party chief from Eastern UP

Uttar Pradesh East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after returning from her abroad trip met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to discuss over party’s election strategies in eastern UP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Other leaders present at the meeting were Congress Western UP Chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, Raj Babbar and KC Venugopal. As reported by ANI, other Congress leaders from UP who weren’t present were engaged telephonically to get an idea of the welfare programmes carried out by them.

On Thursday also Priyanka Gandhi would be attending the meeting of AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states in Delhi to discuss the strategy for the Lok Sabha election due by May. Priyanka, who has been working behind the scenes for the party made her political debut last month as she became the party chief from Eastern UP. She will be attending another meeting in the national capital on Thursday. Her brother Rahul Gandhi would be convening another meeting on Friday to discuss election strategy ahead of 2019 polls. Although Priyanka hasn’t convened any meeting at the party’s eastern UP headquarters, she would be meeting Congress leaders on February 7 and February 9 in the national capital to discuss party’s strategies for the upcoming General Elections.

Although Priyanka hasn’t convened any meeting at the party headquarters in UP, she would be meeting Congress leaders on February 7 and February 9 in the national capital to discuss on party’s strategies for the upcoming General Elections. Priyanka’s meeting with other Congress leaders in the New Delhi lasted for two hours.

Priyanka was inducted as in-charge of Eastern UP with 43 (out of 80)Lok Sabha seats last month. During the 2014 polls, Congress managed to garner only 8.4 per cent votes with only two victories in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Reports have suggested that the Congress party was working on preparing Priyanka’s election campaign in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Although final approval to the plan would come from Priyanka herself along with Scindia who was looking after western UP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More