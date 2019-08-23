Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for shoddy management of mid-day meal scheme. In the video, the school children are seen eating roti and namak instead of a proper meal.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for poor management of mid-day meals served to the school children. Referring to a school-based in Mirzapur, she said the kids were made to eat namak-roti (salt-chapati) as part of their mid-day meal.

Taking on BJP government, she said the government facilities were deteriorating day-by-day and condemned it for impoverished treatment of kids.

In the video, children are served with roti and salt and not vegetables or pulses or milk as part of their lunch under the mid-day meal scheme. Meanwhile, the district administration has called the situation a serious lapse and initiated inquiry at Siyu Primary School in Hinauta village.

The children claimed that they barely received milk or fruits for the meal, while the school cook said she would be given only half-a kilo potato to cook for all the children.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel blamed the school authorities for callous management of mid-day meal. He said the mid-day meal fixed by CM Adityanath comprises fruits and milk and cited lapse of teachers and supervisory staff for poor management of the scheme.

He added that the concerned teachers have been suspended and probe was underway into the matter. Admitting that the students were fed with plain rotis and salt, he said the school staff should be blamed for the grave lapse.

Reviewing the situation, the Uttar Pradesh mid-day meal authority described the elaborate menu fixed for mid-day meal which included pulses, rotis, vegetables, fruits, and milk.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App