Priyanka Gandhi Offered Condolences Over The Tragic Demise Of CRPF Inspector

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered condolences on Monday on the demise of a CRPF inspector during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that the news was extremely sad and also strongly condemns terrorism.

“The news of the martyrdom of CRPF Inspector Kuldeep Kumar during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur,

Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The entire country is united against terrorism and strongly condemns it in one voice,” she said.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) inspector was killed during an intense gunfight with terrorists in the Cheel and Dudu regions of Udhampur district on August 19. Security has been tightened across the region following the encounter.

Speaking to ANI, Udhampur-Reasi Range DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat said, “This is very sad, but it is part of our duty. It is a jungle area, without roads and networks. Here, we are facing various challenges. We are using technology and drones, and we are trying to neutralise the threat as soon as possible.”

The Union Territory is set to witness the assembly elections after a gap of 10 years with the last polls held in 2014. The polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4. There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are general, nine are ST, and seven are SC.

Also Read: ‘The Nun’ Posters Of West Bengal’s CM Being Burned Over The Kolkata Rape And Murder Of Trainee Doctor