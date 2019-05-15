At a rally in Bathinda, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra setting an emotional connect with voters called herself a Punjabi Bahu and appealed to the voters to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. She asked people to vote out the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre as she accused them of extricating political mileage in the name of martyrs.

In an attempt to pitch an emotional connect with the voters of Punjab, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday described herself as a Punjabi bahu (daughter-in-law). She also hailed Punjabi culture and appreciated people’s ability to remain happy in all circumstances. Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka accused him of misusing his post for political mileage and asked people not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it played vote bank politics in the garb of martyrs.

Campaigning for Congress candidate and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Bathinda, Punjab, Priyanka urged people to teach Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a lesson for the ill-treatment given by them. She criticised SAD on the issues of sacrilege and mafia rule during their tenure in the state. Further, the Congress general secretary accused the Akalis of spoiling the state with drugs, liquor, sand and transport mafias during their 10-year regime in power. She added that Punjab’s youths were destroyed by drugs because of BJP and Akalis.

Terming Punjab the state of gurus, Priyanka attacked Akalis for destroying the Sri Guru Granth Sahib which was the soul of Punjab.

She was accompanied by Singh at the rally, who also asked people to strengthen Congress by voting it to power for the better future of India and teach arrogant Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a SAD candidate from Bathinda a lesson for the misdeeds done to the innocent voters by her party.

Highlighting the poor turnout at PM Modi’s rally on the same ground, Priyanka said people were finally giving him back for his false promises and lies on various issues.

In another rally on the same day, Priyanka also took a potshot at BJP’s newly inducted leader Sunny Deol by asking people if he was a neta (leader) or an abhineta (actor).

