Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's comment related to Bollywood film with economic slowdown and said the government should stop carrying about Bollywood's business, do something about peoples' real problems.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has responded to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment, in which, he linked Bollywood films business’ with the deteriorating economy. Congress leaders said Ministers in the Modi government should stop carrying about Bollywood movies business and stop shying to face reality. In a tweet in Hindi, she said at the time when lakhs of people are losing their jobs, banks not allowing people to withdraw their own hard-earned money, the government is not worried at all.

A day during a presser in Mumbai, while replying to a question on the economic slowdown, Minister Prasad had said that Bollywood movies have been doing great business, especially on national holidays. He was informed that on October 2 filmmakers collected over Rs 120 crore. The country has a sound economy that’s why people have been spending such a hefty amount.

However, a few hours later he withdrew his statement saying he said it in reference to Mumbai city where he was addressing the press conference. The city is known as the film capital of India and provides employment to many and contributes a big portion of taxes.

He also alleged that the opposition twisted his statement out of context and being a sensitive person, he takes his words back. A statement from Ravi Shankar Prasad’s office said that his comments in Mumbai about the business of 3 films were factually correct.

The state Maharashtra is all set to go into the assembly polls for 288 seats. As per the Election Commission of India’s announcement, people of state will be electing candidates on October 21 and the counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Currently, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government is ruling the state in alliance with Uddhav Thackrey’s Shiv Sena. And their fight will be against Congress, NCP, and MNS.

