In another scathing attack on Uttar Pradesh government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed it for allegedly torturing the farmers in the name of false promises and asserted that the government has devised new ways to trouble farmers in the state.

She added that farmers were being stabbed in the name of a loan waiver claiming that no compensation was given for the crops that were damaged due to floods and rains.

Taking a dig at the UP government, Priyanka said it only knows remembers farmers for advertisements. The criticism has come in the light of a report citing suicide incidents from Uttar Pradesh’ from Mahoba and Hamirpur districts due to debt burden.

A month ago, farmers from Uttar Pradesh staged protest in the national capital demanding payment of sugarcane dues, loan waivers, and cheap electricity and slammed the political parties for making hoax promises.

Consequently, the farmers were stopped at the Delhi-UP border and allowed to meet officials at Krishi Bhavan. The UP east general secretary had asked BJP-led Centre why it was not letting the farmers visit Delhi and raise their demands. Earlier, she had tweeted that the BJP didn’t want to speak to farmers despite making welfare promises.

Two farmers identified as Shankar Kushwaha and Ram Khelwawan committed suicide after failing to repay their loans. On October 6 also, Priyanka had lashed out at UP government stating that it was putting farmers behind bars in the name of electricity bill defaulters.

Kushwaha, a resident of Mahoba killed himself by jumping in front of a train. His family claimed that he committed suicide after failing to repay a debt of over Rs 30,000 from a bank.

उप्र भाजपा सरकार ने बिजली के दाम बढ़ाए और बिजली बिल वसूली के नाम पर किसानों को जेल में डाल कर प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। बदायूँ के किसान बृजलाल जी के साथ घटी घटना निंदनीय है। उनके परिवार को मुआवजा मिले और किसी भी किसान को प्रताड़ित नहीं किया जाए।https://t.co/agMhEqU4Vb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 6, 2019

While Khelawan from Hamirpur hanged himself from a tree after crop failure and loan debt of Rs 1 lakh. A probe has been ordered in the case with the UP government to give due compensation to the deceased’s family once the police come up with a final report in both cases.

