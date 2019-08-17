Congress secretary Priyanka Gandhi has lashed out at BJP for an independence day poster in a local daily that features Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar alongside PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed BJP for Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s photo in an independence day poster of a Hindi daily that also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said Sengar still held a place in BJP’s heart despite the CBI report and Supreme Court ruling against him. Taking a veiled jibe at PM Modi and other senior leaders, Priyanka asked BJP whether they wanted to clarify on why he was featured in the independence day poster alongside PM Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sengar was expelled by party earlier this month soon after the case was handed over to CBI. Unnao rape survivor met with an accident on July 28 and had been on ventilator since then. She was accompanied by her lawyer and two aunts, the former too is in critical condition, while the latter died on the spot.

Rape survivors’ kin had accused Sengar and his kin of conspiring her murder and claimed that Sengar would give them death threats from inside jail.

Sengar had raped the woman (then a teenager) in 2017 when she visited his place for employment and threatened her to remain mum or else face dire consequences. After few days, the girl went missing and was traced after the family lodged missing complaint.

She was found unconscious and her medical report later confirmed rape. Not much happened against Sengar despite the girl complaining that she was raped by Sengar and his kin.

It was in 2018 that police arrested Sengar when the girl attempted self-immolation in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Meanwhile, her father was arrested on Arms Acquisition charges and died in police custody after he was allegedly beaten up Sengar’s men.

The case once again grabbed spotlight after the rape survivor met with an accident in July this year. The family has alleged conspiracy and there have been enough evidence as well to prove the claim. The truck that rammed into the car had a painted nameplate with no numbers and the women constables deployed for her protection were also off-duty on the day of the accident.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App