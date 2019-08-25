Congress' leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose brother Rahul Gandhi was turned away from entering Srinagar airport on Saturday, hits out at the Centre in a series of tweets. In the tweets, she mentioned that the Centre should not politicise the Kashmir issue or deny any democratic rights in Kashmir.

Congress’ leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whose brother Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering Srinagar airport on Saturday, has slammed the Centre in a series of tweets. In the tweets, she mentioned that the Centre should not politicise the Kashmir issue or deny any democratic rights that is going on in Kashmir. Also said that it is the duty of everyone to raise voice against it and no should stop doing so.

She also questioned the Centre’s duration for handling the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir as millions of people who are being silenced have been crushed in the name of Nationalism.

Congress has strongly been opposing the government’s move to remove the status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the separation of the state in two union territories that held earlier in August.

there is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

How long is this going to continue?This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of “Nationalism”. For those who accuse the opposition of ‘politicising’ this issue: https://t.co/IMLmnTtbLb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 25, 2019

Recently, governor Satya Pal Malik sent an invitation to Rahul Gandhi for visiting Jammu and Kashmir to check the situation after the removal of article 370. Then, he planned a visit for Jammu and Kashmir in order to survey the ground situation. But he and his other opposition leaders were turned away from Srinagar airport by the administration.

Gandhi said that the authorities’ denial of not making him to enter the Jammu and Kashmir valley in itself proves that the situation was not normal as claimed by the authorities.

He also complained about manhandling of the journalists. Rahul Gandhi said that recently he was invited by the Governor to visit Jammu and Kashmir. The Governor had suggested that everything was normal and that he would send him a plane to visit the state. To which, he said he did not need a plane but he would accept his invitation of paying a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

In the previous month, the government had removed J&K’s special status under Article 370, also bifurcated the state into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App