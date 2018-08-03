While the reverse countdown for the 2019 Election has already begun, all political parties have now started gearing up for Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Now reports suggest that Sonia Gandhi’s daughter may replace her to contest 2019 elections from Rae Bareilly constituency. Reports are of the view that Priyanka Gandhi may replace Sonia Gandhi in contesting election from Uttar Pradesh Rae Bareilly seat. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will continue to from Amethi. Both the seats in Uttar Pradesh have remain as Congress party’s stronghold since many years.

According to a news agency, Rahul Gandhi first fought from Amethi seat in 2004 via Lok Sabha seat and retained it in 2009 and 2014 as well. The people over the times have shown their faith in Gandhi’s who have not lost the seats for years now. Talking more about Amethi, four Gandhi family members debut from the place, in a way of putting their stamp on the constituencies. They were Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi.

As far as planning for 2019 is concerned, Congress is trying hard to get the entire opposition together to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Along with the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also gathering support for a so-called federal front to get the opposition together to fight against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee was recently in Delhi to meet opposition leaders and to invite them for her mega federal front rally which is currently scheduled to take place on January 19. While talks between opposition leaders are still on, there is no consensus on who will be the prime ministerial face for 2019.

