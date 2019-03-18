Most of the BJP leaders had pre-fixed Chowkidar to their Twitter titles to support PM Modi's Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP through the campaign has been trying to send a message among voters that the NDA government-led PM Modi has zero tolerance against corruption.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra On Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign. Chowkidars are for rich, not farmers, the Congress leader said while addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh. Most of the BJP leaders had pre-fixed Chowkidar to their Twitter titles to support PM Modi’s Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier today, she began her 3-day Ganga yatra from Manaiya ghat to Assi Ghat in Varanasi to kick off her party’s campaign for politically vital Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

Last month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, where PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi falls.

The BJP through the campaign has been trying to send a message among voters that the NDA government-led PM Modi has zero tolerance against corruption. Priyanka’s brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today mocked the PM Narendra Modi turned has turned the whole country into chowkidars after getting caught.

He was apparently referring to PM Modi’s direct involvement in Rafale fighter jet deal with France. The Congress president is leaving no stone unturned to make this a major poll issue as it will demolish PM’s tall claims on his war against corruption.

The Congress is banking on Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign to reclaim its lost ground in Uttar Pradesh. The party was snubbed by the SP-BSP-RLD alliance last month as grand alliance partners didn’t give the Rahul Gandhi-led party much space. However, all parties of the mahagathbandhan will not field its candidates on Rae Bareli and Amethi – pocket boroughs of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Mayawati, in particular, didn’t show her faith in the leadership skills of Rahul Gandhi. In 2014, the BJP and its alliance partners had swept the state, winning more than 70 seats.

But this time around the Congress is confident of better results in general elections, particularly after victory in assembly elections of three states last year – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh. The Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases and counting of votes will be on May 23. They say the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow.

