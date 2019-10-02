Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will lead the padayatra in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Priyanka will meet the party leaders and workers and will hold a discussion on the increasing rape cases in the state.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to lead a padayatra in Lucknow on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. Congress leaders and workers from all over the Uttar Pradesh will join the march. The padayatra will be taken out from Shaheed Smarak to the GPO park in the state to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In the afternoon, the Gandhi scion along with party leaders will head the yatra and will also hold discussions with the party workers. Reports said Priyanka will also raise the issue of increasing of rapes in the state. On Tuesday, she slammed the UP administration after Congress protests were foiled by authorities over law and order issues.

Priyanka also criticized the government over the Shahjahanpur rape case where a law student accused BJP leader of Chinamayanand of rape and harassment. The Congress had given a state-wide protests call over the Shahjahanpur rape case. The party had planned to hold a Nyay yatra from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow which was aimed to highlight the rape accusation of a girl student against BJP leader and former union minister Swami Chinmayanand. But the protests were called off late Monday night after leaders belonged to Congress were detained by the authorities. Later, the party planned to organize padyatra. Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others criticized the arrests and lashed out at the ruling BJP.

Earlier, this month, a law student accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping her for over a year. However, the law student was arrested on charges of extortion and has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the accused Chinmayanand was also sent to judicial custody. The BJP leader has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App