Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls Smriti Irani outsider, Union Minister hits back, says I am an actor why Priyanka is doing the drama: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a scathing attack at Union Minister Smriti Irani and called her an outsider in Amethi. Soon after her statement, the Textiles Minister did not miss a second to get back to her and accused her of doing the drama.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday launched a scathing attack at Union Minister Smriti Irani and called her an outsider in Amethi. While pitching votes for Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka lashed out at Smriti Irani for spreading lies across the region. She said that during her visit to Amethi, the BJP leader distributed shoes to send a message that people of Amethi did not have shoes to wear. She added that she wanted to disregard the Congress scion but she has actually ridiculed the people of Amethi.

She further added that people of Amethi never begged in front of anyone and it is the BJP that requires to beg for votes from the people of Amethi. Hitting out at the BJP, Priyanka said that the party has been spreading lies and misleading the people across the nation.

Soon after her statement, the Textiles Minister did not miss a second to get back to her. She said that she is an actor but why Priyanka is doing the drama.

Priyanka said that while campaigning for the party, she realised that people have been going through miseries. She noted that the small industries have been shut, youth is unemployed and farmers are under stress in the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said that the prime minister has not visited a single village in Varanasi in the last five years. She added that the PM Modi-led BJP is only benefitting the business personalities.

While Priyanka was addressing the media person, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also standing in the back. Sonia Gandhi is contesting from the Rae Bareli constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Amethi and Rae Bareli are scheduled to go to polls in the fourth phase of the General elections on May 6, while Varanasi will witness polling in the last phase on May 19. Rahul Gandhi is the three-time MP from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat and it is the first time that he will be contesting from two Lok Sabha seats, other being Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More