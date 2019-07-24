Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister to Rahul Gandhi and daughter of UPA chief Sonia Gandhi, has reportedly turned down the offer to be next Congress chief. Reports say Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will continue working as East UP Congress general secretary.

Congress East UP General Secretary and top party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turned down the request to take charge as party president on Wednesday, reports said. The position of Congress chief has been vacant after the Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the party president following the debacle in Lok Sabha elections 2 months ago. If the reports are to be believed, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told senior Congress leaders that there is no question of her taking the charge as the new president and she would like to continue working in the role she was assigned by her brother.

Priyanka’s recent politically powerful appearance like protest over Sonbhadra massacre and election campaigns during Lok Sabha elections 2019 gave hopes to party leaders and workers that she is all set to take over. While protesting over the Sonbhadra incident, Priyanka Gandhi had spent a night at a government guest house as she was taken into custody when she was on the way to meet kins of 10 people who were killed over a land dispute.

Many questions were raised on Yogi Adityanath government after her Priyanka Gandhi had raised the issue and was demanding for the justice for the families for victims.

